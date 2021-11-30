The Fortnite Item Shop updates every day at 1am UK time, so there’s always something new to find online.

There are Daily Items and Featured Items to browse through, ranging from skins to emotes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can purchase these items using V Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency.

Here’s what’s new in the Fortnite Item Shop on Tuesday November 30th.

What are the new Daily Items in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

The current item shop rotation includes the following Featured Items:

- Raven, Outfit, V 2,000

Fortnite has between six and twelve million players each day. Photo: IGDB.

- Equilibrium, Glider, V 500

- Vision, Pickaxe, V 800

- Lace, Outfit, V 1,500

- Feathered Flyer, Glider, V 800

The Fortnite Item Shop updates every day at 1am UK time. Photo: IGDB.

- Paradox, Outfit, V 1,500

- Iron Beak, Pickaxe, V 800

- Ravage, Outfit, V 2,000

- Trinity Trooper, Outfit, V 800

- Spire Immortal, Outfit, V 1,500

- Spire Shard, Pickaxe, V 1,200

- Nevermore (Bundle), V 3,000

On top of these Featured Items, there are also the following Daily Items:

- Bullseye, Outfit, V 800

- Reanimated, Emote, V 800

- Toasty, Emote, V 200

- Starlie, Outfit, V 1,200

- Sweaty, Emote, V 200

- Bhangra Boogie, Emote, V 500

When is Naruto leaving the Item Shop?

Fortnite recently launched a collaboration with Naruto, coming available on November 16th.

The related items have been online since then, but there’s no word yet on whether they’re permanent or whether they have a shelf life.

It’s best to get your hands on any items you’ve got your eye on quick, before they’re gone.

Here are the items on offer:

- Black Ops Sword, V 500

- Ramen Break, Emote, V 300

- Kunai, Pickaxe, V 500

- Sakura Haruno, Outfit, V 1,500

- Naruto Uzumaki, Outfit, V 1,500

- Kakashi Hatake, Outfit, V 1,500

- Kurama, Glider, V 1,200

- Summoning Jutsu, Emote, V 300

- Hidan’s Scythe, Pickaxe, V 800

- Sasuke Uchiha, Outfit, V 1,600

- Naruto & Kakahi (Bundle), V 2,100

- Sasuke & Sakura (Bundle), V 2,200