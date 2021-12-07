Fortnite Chapter 3: Fortnite Chapter 3 map, Season 1 explained, and new items in the Fortnite Item Shop

As Fortnite Chapter 2 came to a close, Epic Games rounded off the season with a global live event before shutting the game down for a short break.

As with the end of Chapter 1, a new chapter and a new season mean a new map and a new look for Fortnite.

Here’s a look at what’s new in Fortnite, including the map, what’s coming up in Season 1, and what new items are available.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map locations

Named Artemis, Fortnite’s third island is split into weather-related biomes, including a frosty snow tundra to the west and a dry desert-like canyon to the east.

The key changes in the Fortnite map for Chapter 3 are the variety of new locations.

The new island is closely linked to Season 1’s battle pass and therefore Spider-Man.

Fortnite is back with a new season, a new chapter, and a new map. Photo: Epic Games.

The superhero has got his own location on the map, the large Daily Bugle office building, home to the paper that regularly features his web-slinging exploits.

In total, there are 12 named location for Season 1. These include:

- Chonkers Speedway

- Condo Canyon

Fortnite's latest map features twelve new named locations. Photo: Epic Games.

- Sleepy Sound

- Logjam Lumberyard

- Shifty Shafts

- Camp Cuddles

Fortnite's desert area can be found to the south. Photo: Epic Games.

- Rocky Reels

- The Joneses

- Greasy Grove

- Sanctuary

- Creamy Crossroads

- Daily Bugle

The snowy area of the Fortnite map is the largest of them all. Photo: Epic Games.

On top of these now locations, there are also new gameplay elements to look out for.

First and foremost are the new weather effects, including tornadoes, rainstorms, and lightning that can all affect players as you’re working your way through the map.

Finally, another Spider-Man-themed addition is the new ability of web-slinging, which will come into play from December 11th.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Always keeping things fresh, Epic Games have come up with new activities.

The new island was designed with camping in mind, with tent items that can stash up to three items inside.

If you’re playing in a Duos, Trios, or Squads team, you can start a group campsite together.

In Season 1, if you place highly in a match, you’ll win a Victory Crown, which you can wear in the next match.

While this might seem like a good thing at first, it will also attract potentially unwanted attention, glowing and making you stand out to other players.

If you can hold onto your Victory Crown for another two matches, you’ll win bonus XP and an exclusive Emote that tells how many crowns you’ve won during the season.

You’ll win a crown by placing in the top four in Solo modes, top two teams in Duos, the top team in Trios and Squads.

There are also new manoeuvres to try out, including sliding (holding the crouch button while running) and crawling faster while Down But Not Out.

What’s in the Fortnite Item Shop during Chapter 3?

There is also a wealth of new items to explore in the Fortnite Item Shop.

These include a number of weapons for you to try your hand at:

- Ranger Assault Rifle

- MK-Seven Assault Rifle

- Striker Pump Shotgun

- Auto Shotgun

- Sidearm Pistol

- Stinger SMG

- Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper