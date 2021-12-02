Season of Heritage Stardust Challenge: How to earn Stardust in Pokémon Go

With a new month comes a new season in Pokémon Go.

This season will run from December 1st, 2021 until March 1st, 2022.

As with all Pokémon Go seasons, trainers will be able to take part in related Research Tasks and Stories to uncover the secrets of a cave site found after witnessing the power of Hoopa Unbound in last season’s adventures.

Here’s all you need to know about the Season of Heritage and how you can take part.

What is the Season of Heritage?

Trainers will have the opportunity to partner up with Professor Willow and the team leaders to uncover the secrets of a historical cave site.

Professor Willow has found a large door with a set of strange mechanisms to unlock it.

The Season of Heritage will run until March 1st, 2022. Photo: Niantic.

He wants you to help him find out how to open it and what lies beyond the door.

The Season of Heritage started at 10am local time on Wednesday December 1st and will end at 10am on Tuesday March 1st, 2022.

The story of the Season of Heritage will come to it conclusion during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto!

More information about this tour will be released towards the end of February 2022.

How to take part in the Season of Heritage Stardust Challenge

The following bonuses will be active during the Season of Heritage:

- Increased effectiveness of Incense while stationary

- Added Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

- One extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon

- Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon

What’s more, a different Seasonal Bonus will take place each month of the Season of Heritage.

As a result, Timed Research will be available each month and trainers will be able to take home exclusive avatar rewards upon completing them.

December’s Timed Research will be available to all trainers, but you will need to pre-purchase a ticket for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto! in order to take part in the January and February Timed Research.

In December, you can take part in the Stardust Challenge, where you can earn Stardust to make progress on Blanche’s Timed Research and unlock exclusive rewards, including the Deino Hat avatar item.

This hat will also be available to buy in the store once the season has ended.

Pokémon Go Community Days during the Season of Heritage

There will be three Community Days during the Season of Heritage.

We only have details about the December Community Day so far, which will take place across two days from December 18th to 19th.

For the January and February Community Days, we only have the dates so far.

January’s will take place on January 16th, while February’s will take place on February 12th.

Featured Pokémon spawns during the Season of Heritage

There will also be specific Pokémon that will spawn more frequently during the Season of Heritage.

In cities, you can expect to see more:

- Porygon

- Snubbull

- Glameow

- Bronzor

- Lillipup

- Trubbish

- Solosis

In forest, the following Pokémon will spawn more often:

- Caterpie

- Taillow

- Croagunk

- Joltik

- Ferroseed

- Karrablas

- Shelmet

In mountains, expect to see more:

- Clefairy

- Aerodactyl

- Teddiursa

- Meditite

- Numel

- Hippopotas

- Munna

Near bodies of water, keep an eye out for:

- Psyduck

- Lapras

- Wingull

- Barboach

- Finneon

- Feebas

- Bidoof

In the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll be able to find:

- Delibird

- Turtwig

- Chimchar

- Piplup

- Cottonee

- Vanillite

- Deerling (Winter)

Finally, in the Southern Hemisphere, you'll see more of:

- Tangela

- Treecko

- Torchic

- Mudkip

- Carvanha

- Combee