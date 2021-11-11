First revealed back in 2019 at E3, developer FromSoftware has kept remarkably quiet about Elden Ring ever since.

Now, however, the wait is over, with a confirmed release date, a new trailer, and Network Tests taking place from November 12th.

Written by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring won The Game Award for ‘Most Anticipated Game’ in 2020, as voted on by the fan community.

Here’s all we know now that the silence around the upcoming game has been broken, including when and how you’ll be able to play it in full.

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is a fantasy action role-playing game, with both single- and multi-player options.

George R. R. Martin has taken the helm of writing the mythos and world-building stories that surround the game, while co-writer and the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki focuses on gameplay and story.

The game takes place in the world of Lands Between, in a time after the destruction of the Elden Ring.

Its shards now shattered across the land, now it’s ruled by the demigod children of Queen Marika the Eternal, each of whom carries a shard of the Elden Ring.

The player will take on the roles of the Tarnished, exiles from the realm, who are then summoned back to find all the pieces, known as Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Although the game focuses on this running story initially, Mr Miyazaki has said that players will eventually be free to roam around Lands Between, including the six main areas of the world.

Is Elden Ring on PC?

Elden Ring will be available to play on PC on Microsoft Windows, as well as Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

However, the initial Network Tests that start from November 12th are only available to play on Xbox One, Series X/S, PS4, or PS5.

You also won’t need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus in order to play.

When is Elden Ring coming out?

Elden Ring will be available to play on February 25th 2022.

It was originally expected in January 2022, but the developer announced a short delay in October of 2021, due to the depth of the game “exceeding initial expectations”.

How to play Elden Ring demo

Anyone who wanted to play Elden Ring ahead of its release needed to sign up before November 1st.

However, the sign-up page is still open and accepting applications as of November 11th, so it may well be worth trying your luck.

There are several session times spread over four days for those who did manage to sign up, which were sent out on November 12th.

The upcoming session times are:

Session 1: Friday, November 12th, 11am – 2pm (GMT)

Session 2: Saturday, November 13th, 3am – 6am (GMT)

Session 3: Sunday, November 14th, 7pm – 10pm (GMT)

Session 4: Sunday, November 14th, 11am – 2pm (GMT)

Session 5: Monday, November 15th, 3pm – 6pm (GMT)