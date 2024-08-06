Stockbridge shop celebrates Scottish jewellery with Edinburgh Festival Fringe show

Aetla | Contributed

This show will run until the end of August

Stockbridge jewellery shop, Aetla, is feeling patriotic this Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Until August 28, their show, A Celebration of Scottish Jewellery, will feature this country’s best makers, with a collection that celebrates our heritage and innovation.

Highlights include pieces from Glasgow School of Art graduate, Ellis Mhairi Cameron, who is inspired by ancestral artefacts.

As well as her beautiful jewellery, you can view her take on a sgian dubh - a knife worn as part of traditional Scottish Highland dress. This glinting-ly dramatic and precious version is made from steel that’s encrusted in salt and pepper coloured diamonds.

There’s also work from Fraser Hamilton, who makes pieces including a pendant that’s wrapped in a cage of gold that resembles a castle portcullis, or sculptural signet rings.

For something similarly wearable, there’s Dumfriesshire-based Alison Macleod. She was recently featured in British Vogue, and makes jewellery that’s inspired by Victorian treasures. These include her cluster ring with colourful diamonds and a signature catkin gold disc or a good luck charm necklace.

There are also creations from the excellent Grainne Morton, whose distinctive work includes chandelier earrings that feature charms, shells, semi-precious stones and cameos.

In order to put all these treasures into context, Aetla will also be showcasing a curated selection of antique pieces from jewellery consultant, Keira Wraee-Stewart, which offer a glimpse into Scottish jewellery’s history.