The Highland Club is home to 14 stunning self-catering apartments on the site of Fort Augustus, which protected the Hanoverians from the Jacobite forces and is now a great spot for an opulent lochside staycation.

You can still see much of the original fort, including the bastion walls and the parade ground, while the club’s other former life as St Benedict's Abbey adds stunning cloisters, intricate stained glass windows and the Abbey Church to the mix.

It’s in this church where you’ll find the accommodation for two, four or six people, many with gardens, terraces and views of Scotland’s famous Loch Ness.The perfectly-appointed apartments feature comfortable bedrooms, sitting areas and high-spec kitchens complete with welcome treats, including Scottish shortbread, chocolates and chilled wine and nibbles. Guests can enjoy the Highland Club’s wide range of amentities, including the Club Lounge with full size snooker table, an indoor pool, steam room and a sauna, the Boathouse Restaurant a barbecue area, a tennis court, badminton court, croquet, boules, a cricket pitch, and giant chess in the Cloister Garden.There are also plenty of Munros to bag and walks to enjoy on your doorstep, or you might just want to enjoy the view and see if you can spot Nessie.

You can book the Royal Club at www.hostunusual.com.

