There's no shortage at Airhouses - an award-winning selection of retreats with hot tubs nestled in 350 acres of organic fairmland.

There are two quirky pods that sleep two, four comfy lodges sleeping between two and six, and the luxurious Capercaillie - a fully equipped and enchanting house for parties of up to 10.

The pods both come equipped with toasty underfloor heating, mood lighting, and a Smart TV - along with those all-important hot tubs for nighttime stargazing and outdoor decking for al fresco nibbles and drinks.

Opt for the Hawthorn Pod and you'll be about to control heating, air-conditioning, lighting, and blinds via a tablet, while the Rowan Pod comes with a fairy-lit barbecue hut.

Private ensuite showers are provided, along with robes, towels, slippers, and toiletries.

The lodges and house all come with everything you need to enjoy an enjoyable and relaxing stay, while a short walk away is a farm shop to stock up on essentials and a coffee shop for a cuppa.

In fact, you don't even need to leave the farm - with on-site activities include archery, treasure-trail farm walks, and meeting some of the friendly - and very cute - resident animals.

You can book Airhouses at www.hostunusual.com.

