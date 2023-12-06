The Crieff Food Company, which was established in 2017 by local farm owner Jamie Landale, houses a food hall, deli, gift shop and cafe and has become popular with locals and tourists visiting Perthshire.

An award-winning farm shop and food hall in the heart of Perthshire is to continue trading after gaining a new owner. The Crieff Food Company, which also houses a cafe and gift shop in the centre of the town, was established in 2017 by local farm owner Jamie Landale, who has sold the store to pursue other interests. Surrounded by a variety of complementary businesses, the outlet has become a favourite among locals and visitors and has built up a reputation for its locally sourced produce and busy deli counter.

The farm shop has been bought by Klondyke Group, which intends to continue the business under the existing name. The group’s chief executive, David Yardley, said: “The Crieff Food Company has been long admired by Klondyke and is a great addition to the group. The nature of the business works nicely alongside our garden centres, and we look forward to working with the team at Crieff to learn from their foodie expertise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landale said: “I would like to thank all those past and present who have helped make the Crieff Food Company the very special place it is today. I am leaving a successful business in good hands.”

Liam Bain, business agent at specialist property adviser Christie & Co, which handled the sale, added: “The Crieff Food Company is a wonderful business offering the best products Scotland has to offer. From the first minute the buyers showed interest, both parties worked tirelessly to ensure a deal could be completed. Outstanding retail businesses like this demand strong premiums in the marketplace.”

Meanwhile, jewellery and watch retailer Laings has announced plans to open a second TAG Heuer watch boutique in Scotland. The new store is due to open on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh in the spring and follows the successful launch of Scotland’s first mono-brand TAG outlet, which opened on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street in September.