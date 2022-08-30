Scotland's falling population and ‘acute’ pressures set to hit GDP growth

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) projected growth of 0.9 per cent per year on average between 2028/29 and 2071/72.

This compares to growth of 1.4 per cent for the UK as a whole.

GDP per person is also projected to grow at a slower rate than in the UK, with the commission predicting an annual average increase of 1.3 per cent in Scotland compared to 1.4 per cent in the UK.

Shoppers in Princes Street, Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/JP Resell

The SFC said Scotland’s population is projected to fall by nearly 900,000, a drop of 16 per cent, between 2022 and 2072.

This more than reverses the 400,000 increase over the last 20 years, it said.

Meanwhile, those aged between 16 and 64 currently account for 64 per cent per cent of the population but are expected to account for only 56 per cent in 2072.

The SFC will produce a full report next year on Scotland’s population over the next 50 years and its impact on the economy, but its first projections were released on Tuesday.

The body said Scotland faces “similar though more pronounced challenges” to other high-income nations and to the UK in terms of its ageing population.

Scotland’s population is projected to be 7.6 years older on average in 2072, while the UK’s is set to be 6.1 years older.

The SFC said the “more acute ageing population in Scotland is primarily a result of a low number of births caused by a low fertility rate combined with an already older population”.

It said: “A decrease in net migration also contributes to this change but to a lesser extent.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said plans to address depopulation are being developed.

He said: “This analysis by the Scottish Fiscal Commission provides a valuable contribution to understanding the key issues facing Government in the longer-term.

"It assumes no change in the constitutional settlement – and includes the impact of Brexit on migration to Scotland.

“An action plan to address depopulation is being developed, to enable retention and repopulation across rural and island communities.

“Being taken out of the EU is inevitably having a negative effect on the working age population, and only the full powers of independence will provide the full range of immigration powers needed to chart a policy best suited to Scotland’s needs.”

Professor Graeme Roy, chair of the SFC, said: “While Scotland is no different from most high-income economies in facing demographic pressures, those facing Scotland are particularly acute.

“Our fiscal sustainability report next year will explore how these will affect the Scottish budget in the future.