Boris the Military Pod, located in the island’s small township of Kylerhea, offers an unforgettable chance to sleep in a piece of military history and wake each morning to the most breathtaking views imaginable on the Isle of Skye.

Just a quarter mile away from the slipway of the quaint Glenelg Ferry, the pod is ingeniously designed to make the most of the space available so there’s little comprimise on comfort.There’s a compact kitchen area with all you need to cook a slap up meal and a cozy living/dining space featuring a perspex skylight to let in plenty of sunlight during the day, while offering indoor skygazing opportunities at night.

The beds are also brilliantly designed, quickly and easily configured as either two comfortable, memory foam-topped single beds, or one luxurious king size.

There are no nearby shops or restaurants so it’s a real escape from the norm – perfect for complete relaxation as you enjoy the views and spot the local wildlife, including otters, dolphons, deer, eagles and pine marten.

Kylerhea is also the headquarters of renowned tour company Skye Jeep Tours, who can take you to all the most famous locations on this stunning island, as well as a few lesser-visited gems.

Boris can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

