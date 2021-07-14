Located on the beautiful Isle of Harris, the accomodation at Sound of Harris comprises two adjoined homes – The Big House and The Other House – and was awarded the 2016 Outer Hebrides Design Award for the best self-design new build.

And you can see why, with both houses boasting airy open-plan living areas, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that are perfect for a Scottish staycation to remember.

Based on the classic croft house, each hideaway for two people is eco-friendly, with triple-glazed windows, solar thermal hot water and energy-efficient ventilation.

Inside, the houses are stylishly furnished with mid-century designer furniture and – of course – plenty of Harris Tweed.

The high quality touches continue in the kitchens, with Smeg fridges, Stoves ovens, Dualit appliances, and high-end sound systems.

Meanwhile the bathrooms feature enormous Japanese soaking tubs and rainfall showers.

The Big House has a large living area with a separate reading area, with unbeatable views of the Sound towards Ensay, Killegray and Pabbay.

The Other House is slightly smaller but enjoys similarly magnificent views of the islets of Gilsay, Lingay and Groay to the hills of North Uist.

Sit back, enjoy the views, and you might be lucky enough to spot porpoises, dolphins, golden eagles and otters from your living room window.

You can book Sound of Harris at www.hostunusual.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Perfect position The Sound of Harris occupies an awe-inspiring spot on the magical Outer Hebrides coast. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. The sky alight If you're very lucky you may even see the Northern Lights on your trip to Harris. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. All mod cons The kitchens feature Smeg fridges, Stoves ovens, and vintage designer accessories. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Morning view Wake up at the Sound of Harris and see spectacular views from your own bed. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo