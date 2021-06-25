The seven hand-crafted log cabins at Eagle Brae, around 25 miles west of Inverness, may look rustic, but on the inside they ooze pure luxury.

They sit on the 8,000-acre Struy Estate amidst glens, mountains, rivers and lochs – and a wealth of spectacular wildlife.

And it promises to be a staycation that’s good for both you and the planet – the site is proudly sustainable and self-sufficient for utility and energy, using a micro-hydro scheme to provide electricity and hot water, while each cabin comes with its own bio-mass boiler

Each grass-roofed cabin, built from sustainable Wester Red Cedar logs, takes up a private and secluded spot on a hill overlooking the glen, with views of the River Glass and wildlife ponds.Inside there are a wealth of design flourishes, with Himalayan-carved wooden furnishings, stylish natural decor and hand-woven fabrics.The four smaller cabins have one double bedroom, whilst the three larger cabins, Buteo, Loxia and Aquila have an additional en-suite bedroom and two single log beds on the mezzanine.

All the cabins feature an open-plan living area comprising a sitting room with log burner, a kitchen and a dining area – all under a dramatic cathedral ceiling and a mezzanine balcony.

The surrounding area offers plenty of amazing walks, rivers to fish and Munros to bag.

You can book Eagle Brae at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Take comfort It's wall-to-wall luxury in the roomy living area.

2. Morning view Imagine throwing open the doors to this view in the morning.

3. Green break The cabins are made from sustainable wood - just one of many eco-credentials the accomodation features.

4. On top of the world The cabins are set on the side of a hill overlooking a stunning glen.