Tiny Home Borders is nestled on a friendly family farm on the southern slopes of the ancient Ruberslaw, a conical hill on the banks of the River Teviot in the Scottish Borders.Craftily created out of a former bale trailer, it’s a green and dog-friendly Nordic-style haven with a host of creature comforts – but no television or wi-fi to give you a chance to fully decompress.There’s solar-powered lighting and electricity, a gorgeous wood-burning stove to warm your evenings, luxuriant fluffy towels, robes and slippers, and a Swedish wood-fired hot tub out on the deck.When it comes to making your supper there are two options – a full gas cooker inside or an al fresco cooker, barbecue and pizza oven.

There are breakfast packs available for a morning feast, while there’s also the option of buying the farm’s own venison, beef, or lamb.

For the adventurous, there’s the option of wild swimming in the lochan just outside your door, and there are paddle boards available too.

There are plenty of walks availlable around the farm, including walking up the Ruberslaw, while the quaint Borders town of Jedburgh is a short drive away.

You can book Tiny Home Borders at www.hostunuaual.com.

