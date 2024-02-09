Named after the Old Norse for 'cloud isle', Skuyö offers a perfect island escape for a couple, tucked away in the tiny village Duisdealmor on the Isle of Skye.

The classic clean Scandinavian design of the outside of property combines with an interior decorated with local art and countless hygge-infused touches - from squishy sofas and a log-burner, to a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and welcome hamper containing local treats.

The open plan kitchen and living area has everything you need to cook a feast or just enjoy a quiet night in, before retiring to the king-sized bedroom with window seat and Juliet balcony.

A luxurious bathroom has his-and-hers sinks, a freestanding bath, a rainfall shower and Arran Aromatics toiletries.

And outside there's a hot tub, barbecue and fire pit for al fresco dining, relaxing and stargazing.

With mountain and sea views it's the perfect base for exploring the beautiful island of Skye - or just to recharge your batteries.

Take a tour here. You can book it at www.hostunusual.com.

