Skye Staycation 2024: Take a tour of a secluded and romantic Scandi-styled island haven for two with hot tub

This holiday rental property looks like it has everything you need for a romantic weekend away.

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT

Named after the Old Norse for 'cloud isle', Skuyö offers a perfect island escape for a couple, tucked away in the tiny village Duisdealmor on the Isle of Skye.

The classic clean Scandinavian design of the outside of property combines with an interior decorated with local art and countless hygge-infused touches - from squishy sofas and a log-burner, to a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and welcome hamper containing local treats.

The open plan kitchen and living area has everything you need to cook a feast or just enjoy a quiet night in, before retiring to the king-sized bedroom with window seat and Juliet balcony.

A luxurious bathroom has his-and-hers sinks, a freestanding bath, a rainfall shower and Arran Aromatics toiletries.

And outside there's a hot tub, barbecue and fire pit for al fresco dining, relaxing and stargazing.

With mountain and sea views it's the perfect base for exploring the beautiful island of Skye - or just to recharge your batteries.

Take a tour here. You can book it at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Winning combination

2. Sweet dreams

3. And...relax

4. Night night

