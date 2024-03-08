Shopping: The rebranded Moss menswear opens at St James Quarter in Edinburgh

Moss Edinburgh interior

Back in the day, Moss Bros was the place to get suited and booted.

It still is, except now they’ve dropped the Bros and are undergoing an expansion and rebrand that includes a new 2,372 square foot spot on the lowest level of St James Quarter. This makes 109 stores in the UK, with just one in Scotland.

"This store is a celebration of everything Moss stands for today; modern, diverse and accessible," said Brian Brick, CEO. "We are excited to reintroduce the brand to the discerning shoppers of Edinburgh, a city rich with culture and heritage, offering them a space to explore our product and experience our expertise first-hand. We’ve leaned into our 172 years of expertise to land our most modern tailoring offer yet, alongside a range of premium casual styles to form a really considered collection. We’re not just a suit brand that sells some casualwear, or vice versa, Moss has transformed into a competitive menswear destination for both occasions and daily wardrobes.”

Moss corduroy blazer

Edinburgh’s neutral shop floor features double-breasted blazers in copper corduroy, pistachio linen and soft Italian fabrics. You can buy a two-piece suit starting from around the £199 mark, which, compared to, say, Boss, which is upstairs in this shopping quarter, is peanuts. It’s also surprising how little navy and black there is. The old-school Moss Bros used to be full of those shades.

The new incarnation also features a small casual and sporty SS24 collection, where you’ll find their hybrid trousers, which are part chino, part jogger, as well as linen mix ‘beach pants’. They don’t do denim, but there are accessories, including dickie-bows, cufflinks and the retro knitted tie, which they say has been extremely popular, as has a previous collaboration with Liberty. They also offered a red corduroy blazer, during the festive season, and it was a surprise sell-out.