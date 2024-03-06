2 . Luskentyre beach

Heaven on Earth can be found no farther than the Isle of Harris. Luskentyre beach comes second on our list with 8,100 monthly searches over a 12-month period, and it's not hard to see why. White sand and crystal clear waters are enhanced by beautiful mountain views in this little spot of the Caribbean in Scotland. The location was also ranked at No.34 in Conde Nast Traveller magazine's list of the world's top beaches Photo: Getty Images