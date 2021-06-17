The Pilot House is a one-of-a-king holiday home in the Highland haven of Drimnen and is the perfect setting for an undisturbed scenic getaway.Featured in Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes, the two-storey cabin was expertly designed and crafted from aluminium by Roderick James, a leading architectural practice that specialises in creating sustainable structures.The wraparound balcony has breath-taking, 360-degree views over the Sound of Mull, over to Ardnamurchan and Tobermory.

Inside is cosy, light-filled space to cook, dine, rest, and relax in – with colourful, aviation-inspired memorabilia adding to its uniqueness.

A comfy queen bedroom has a huge window to ensure you get the best views as soon as you wake up, before heading to the refreshing shower room.

Take the spiral staircase up to the first floor and you’ll find the lounge, sumptuously furnished with leather armchairs and a wood-burning stove, a well-equipped kitchen area and a romantic dining table for two.

There’s plenty to do nearby, from taking a ferry over to the beautiful island of Mull to wildlife watching and taking a tour of the local distillery.

You can book the Pilot house at www.hostunusual.com.

