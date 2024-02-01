All Sections
The Bothan occupies a stunning location overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Staycation Scotland 2024: Take a tour of this quirky and cozy Highland 'tiny house' with views of the Atlantic

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we can't imagine many places in Scotland as romantic as this.

By David Hepburn
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT

Set in the remote Highland village of Durness, on the very north west tip of Scotland, the Bothan is a 'tiny house' with a big personality.

Sleeping two adults, it also welcomes a well-behaved four-legged friends to enjoy its perfect location a short walk from the beach, the local pub, village shops and an extensive walking network.

The studio offers everything you need for a romantic trip away, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a living area with handmade oak table, an ensuite shower room, an outdoor decked area, and a huge bed.

There's no television, but with enormous windows looking out over the rugged ever-changing views you won't need one (although there is wifi if you really must check your phone).

Take the tour here. You can book the Bothan at www.hostunusual.com.

The studio featues enormous windows that showcase the wild and wondrous views - you don't even have to leave your bed.

1. What a view

The studio featues enormous windows that showcase the wild and wondrous views - you don't even have to leave your bed.

The a modern kitchen has everything you need to whip up romantic suppers.

2. Cooking up romance

The a modern kitchen has everything you need to whip up romantic suppers.

Enjoy a post-dinner al fresco drink on the decked area.

3. Fully decked out

Enjoy a post-dinner al fresco drink on the decked area.

An oversized bed dressed in the finest linens means you're sure of getting a great night's rest.

4. Sleep tight

An oversized bed dressed in the finest linens means you're sure of getting a great night's rest.

