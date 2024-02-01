Set in the remote Highland village of Durness, on the very north west tip of Scotland, the Bothan is a 'tiny house' with a big personality.

Sleeping two adults, it also welcomes a well-behaved four-legged friends to enjoy its perfect location a short walk from the beach, the local pub, village shops and an extensive walking network.

The studio offers everything you need for a romantic trip away, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a living area with handmade oak table, an ensuite shower room, an outdoor decked area, and a huge bed.

There's no television, but with enormous windows looking out over the rugged ever-changing views you won't need one (although there is wifi if you really must check your phone).

Take the tour here. You can book the Bothan at www.hostunusual.com.

