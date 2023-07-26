All Sections
Accomodation isn't cheap in Edinburgh over August - but there are some (relative) bargains to be had.

Edinburgh Festivals Accomodation: Here are 10 affordable options for a weekend in Edinburgh over August

It can be an expensive business visiting Edinburgh during August - starting with finding somewhere to stay.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

Tourists flock to Scotland's Capital to enjoy the various festivals taking place in the city, filling up accomodation quickly and driving up prices across the hospitality sector.

Combine a couple of nights in a hotel with food, drink and the all-important tickets and it can all quickly add up.

There are ways to save cash though, including taking advantage of some of the free attractions available during August.

And, while you're unlikely to get a place to sleep for free, there are still rooms, flats and dorms available that are more affordable.

Here are 10 you can book for a weekend (Friday and Saturday nights) for less than £500.

One way to keep a stay in Edinburgh more affordable is to book a room in one of the city's many blocks of student accomodation. A weekend in the Murano campus will set you back a relative bargain of £311. For that you get a private double room with bathroom 15 minutes' walk from the city center. There are also shared kitchen and living areas.

One way to keep a stay in Edinburgh more affordable is to book a room in one of the city's many blocks of student accomodation. A weekend in the Murano campus will set you back a relative bargain of £311. For that you get a private double room with bathroom 15 minutes' walk from the city center. There are also shared kitchen and living areas.

If you don't mind sharing a room then you can bag a bed in a dorm at Princes Street Backpackers from £70 a night. It's not actually located on Princes Street, but on nearby West Register Street - which is slap bang in the middle of the city and an easy walk to all the major festival venues.

If you don't mind sharing a room then you can bag a bed in a dorm at Princes Street Backpackers from £70 a night. It's not actually located on Princes Street, but on nearby West Register Street - which is slap bang in the middle of the city and an easy walk to all the major festival venues.

Another option when it comes to student accomodation is the Destiny Student Shrubhill Campus, located a 10 minute walk from Waverley Station. For £316 you can get a double room with private bathroom for a Friday and Saturday night in August. There's also access to kitchen facilities, shared living areas, a laundry and free WiFi.

Another option when it comes to student accomodation is the Destiny Student Shrubhill Campus, located a 10 minute walk from Waverley Station. For £316 you can get a double room with private bathroom for a Friday and Saturday night in August. There's also access to kitchen facilities, shared living areas, a laundry and free WiFi.

Guest houses can prove much cheaper than hotels, and that's certainly the case in Edinburgh during August. A double room for a weekend at Frederick Douglass - Rooms In The City will set you back around £370. For that you get a room with private bathroom, flat-screen telvision, hair dryer and free toiletries nine munutes' walk away from the Edinburrgh International Conference Centre.

Guest houses can prove much cheaper than hotels, and that's certainly the case in Edinburgh during August. A double room for a weekend at Frederick Douglass - Rooms In The City will set you back around £370. For that you get a room with private bathroom, flat-screen telvision, hair dryer and free toiletries nine munutes' walk away from the Edinburrgh International Conference Centre.

