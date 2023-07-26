Combine a couple of nights in a hotel with food, drink and the all-important tickets and it can all quickly add up.
And, while you're unlikely to get a place to sleep for free, there are still rooms, flats and dorms available that are more affordable.
Here are 10 you can book for a weekend (Friday and Saturday nights) for less than £500.
1. Murano Campus
One way to keep a stay in Edinburgh more affordable is to book a room in one of the city's many blocks of student accomodation. A weekend in the Murano campus will set you back a relative bargain of £311. For that you get a private double room with bathroom 15 minutes' walk from the city center. There are also shared kitchen and living areas.
2. Princes Street Backpackers
If you don't mind sharing a room then you can bag a bed in a dorm at Princes Street Backpackers from £70 a night. It's not actually located on Princes Street, but on nearby West Register Street - which is slap bang in the middle of the city and an easy walk to all the major festival venues.
3. Shrubhill Campus
Another option when it comes to student accomodation is the Destiny Student Shrubhill Campus, located a 10 minute walk from Waverley Station. For £316 you can get a double room with private bathroom for a Friday and Saturday night in August. There's also access to kitchen facilities, shared living areas, a laundry and free WiFi.
4. Rooms in the City
Guest houses can prove much cheaper than hotels, and that's certainly the case in Edinburgh during August. A double room for a weekend at Frederick Douglass - Rooms In The City will set you back around £370. For that you get a room with private bathroom, flat-screen telvision, hair dryer and free toiletries nine munutes' walk away from the Edinburrgh International Conference Centre.