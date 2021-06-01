Campervan hire Scotland: 11 of the most amazing places to have a camping adventure in Scotland
It’s the year of the Staycation, and nowhere does that better than Scotland.
As lockdown eases we’re able to venture further afield for a much-needed break.
And what better way to escape than by hiring a campervan and exploring what Scotland has to offer?
"This is the year for it,” says Alex Black, who runs Big Sky Campers with Rob Dawkins, “It’s having that sense of freedom. If you have your own vehicle you can do your own thing. You learn so much about your own country.”
Based in Edinburgh, the campervan hire company has been running for four years now and gone from two vehicles to nine. Like many businesses, lockdown has been hard for them, but they are determined to keep going and are looking forward to restrictions easing.
Alex, who has the enviable task of scouting out locations for holidaymakers, said: “I would recommend not doing the North Coast 500. It’s wonderful but it’s really busy because everybody’s doing it.”
Instead, she has suggested 11 magical locations in Scotland to have a campervan staycation extraordinare.
