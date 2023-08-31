All Sections
The Beekeeper's Bothy offers an amazing staycation overlooking a vast sandy Aberdeenshire beach.

Best view in Scotland? This bespoke coastal bothy boasts panoramic views over a vast unspoilt sandy beach

Imagine waking up to these views over perfect golden sands.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jun 2021, 10:41 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

The larch-clad Beekeeper's Bothy is one of three perfectly-positioned getaways looking over the beautiful Ythan estuary in the Aberdeenshire village of Newburgh.

Sleeping up to four people, the quirky accomodation is surrounded by wild, unspoilt nature – the area has been designated a Site of Specific Scientific Interest for its wealth of diverse plants and animal life.

Inside there’s a peaceful, daylight-flooded living area with a double sofa bed, a kitchenette with everything you need to cook up a feast, a stylish shower room, and a mezzanine sleeping space with a superking matress facing a huge window for late-night stargazing.

Just five minutes away up the coast is the Newburgh grey seal colony, while the Forvie Nature Reserve to the north offers plenty of walking and cycling trails.

Meanwhile, the beach and sand dunes on your doorstep go on for miles – all the way to Aberdeen if you have the time and the energy. You can book the Beekeepers Bothy at www.hostunusual.com.

The bedroom has incredible views over the coast.

1. Waking up to a view

The bedroom has incredible views over the coast. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

The comfortable sofas are perfect for relaxing.

2. Evening drink

The comfortable sofas are perfect for relaxing. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

If you are lucky you might be treated to a spectacular sunset.

3. Sundowner

If you are lucky you might be treated to a spectacular sunset. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Designers have made the most out of the space available.

4. Ingenious

Designers have made the most out of the space available. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

