Cruinn Leum Roundhouse, located on the stunning Applecross Peninsula in the North West Highlands, was originally designed to be an artist’s retreat, complete with a built-in recording studio.

Now it’s an eco-retreat for two with spectacular views over the loch to Crowlin and the Isle of Skye, comprising two quirky round floors with huge windows making the most of the surrounding scenery.

A wood burning stove keeps things cozy, while a well-equipped kitchen, surround-sound entertainment system, spacious double bedroom, cedar-panelled shower room with underfloor heating, and an outdoor sitting area will make sure you are kept comfortable.While enjoying your solitude, look out for visits from the local wildlife, including rare pine martens, red deer and golden eagles.

At night enjoy the star-filled skies free of any light pollution – if you are very lucky you might even catch the Northern Lights.Cruinn Leum Roundhouse is available to rent from £425 per week from www.hostunusual.com.

1. Location, location, location The roundhouse is perfectly positioned on the picturesque Applecross Peninsula. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Unique It's unlikely you've ever been in a room like the circular kitchen and living area before. Photo: www.hostunsual.com Buy photo

3. Great views Guests can enjoy mountain views on one side and coastal views on the other. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Peace and quiet You're sure of a great night's sleep in the surprisingly spacious curved-wall bedroom. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo