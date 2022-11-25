Black Friday is a major event on shoppers’ calendars worldwide, famed for incredible deals you wouldn’t get any other time of year. Here’s what you should know about Black Friday 2022 in the UK.

Black Friday is considered the ‘biggest shopping event of the year’ as it boasts discounts over millions of products across technology, home decor, fashion, toys, and much more.

With Christmas just around the corner it is the best time to bag a bargain and get the shopping done early - saving you time, money and the obvious stress that comes with last-minute buying.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022.

The informally named Black Friday is the one day every year where retailers offer huge discounts and special promotions.

On the retail calendar it is seen as one of the busiest days of the year and it marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Black Friday is now an annual event in the UK and for retailers worldwide but it originally started in the US and coincides with Thanksgiving celebrations.

When does Black Friday end?

Shopping experts recommend getting an Amazon Prime account (which comes with a free trial) for Black Friday as this gives you exclusive access to the 'Lightning Deals'.

The annual event always takes place after the Thanksgiving celebrations in the US which are celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

Black Friday 2022 therefore only falls on November 25.

Why is it called Black Friday?

It is thought that Black Friday is called so as it is the day that retailers “move into the black” which means they have enough money to cover costs while offering discounts.

This explanation is contended by some, however, suggesting that the name dates back to the 1960’s when the Philadelphia Police Department used the name to describe the chaos caused by the enormous amount of traffic on that day.

Which retailers take part in Black Friday?

Some Black Friday participating retailers already list their deals online ahead of the event.

Retailers revered for their Black Friday sales include Argos, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Tesco and Very, to name a few.

For fashion and beauty product discounts, check out other big brands like Asos, Boohoo, and Boots.

How can you find the best Black Friday deals?

Over recent years Amazon has been a leading Black Friday retailer as it slashes the prices of its own-brand devices.

You can find excellent deals on subscriptions via Amazon, for example last year it sold three months of Audible membership for just 99p.

Therefore, to get in on these deals sign up to Amazon Prime, if you do you will get exclusive 30-minute access to ‘Lightning Deals’ which are high-quality products discounted for a few short hours.

Consider signing up to cashback sites like TopCashBack as it is free to join and offers money back on your purchases.

You can also use comparison websites like PriceRunner to check the cost of your desired item prior to discounts so you know if it’s a good deal.

Who offers the best TV deals on Black Friday?

Last year, we saw some incredible TV deals come out of retailers like LG, Philips, Samsung and Toshiba.

LG, for example, offered a huge saving on their LG OLED65C14LB 65’in smart 4K ultra HD TV which was reduced from £2,499 to £1,696 - £803 off is not too shabby.

Are there scams on Black Friday?

Many past incidents of online ‘savings’ that were actually scams have been reported in previous Black Friday sales.

According to data released by Action Fraud last year, around 30,000 shoppers were scammed and collectively lost £15.4 million over the Christmas season in 2020.

It is also suspected that this number does not reflect the total number of victims of scams as many may feel too upset or embarrassed to report the incident.

