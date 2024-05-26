There are a dozen products in this cosmetics pouch.

Markies isn’t purely a destination for Percy Pigs and very comfortable shoes.

They also have their excellent annual Marks & Spencer beauty bag 2024. This annual cornucopia of goodies is no ordinary bargain. It costs £170 full price, or just £30, if you spend £35 on full price homeware, beauty or fashion. That should be quite easy, especially as we like their current linen collection.

The transparent zip-up case includes 12 products for skin and hair, as well as makeup and fragrance, see below. It’s only available while stocks last, online or in store, so get yourself organised tout suite.

M&S's beauty bag

L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel 250ml - this full-sized product is usually £17.50, and the invigorating gel features citrusy-smelling organic verbena extract from Provence.

This Works Perfect Legs Body Butter 200ml - another full-size product. This pot is usually £28, and contains natural hemp extract and hyaluronic to smooth rough and winter-worn limbs, so you can wear something other than trousers.

Fresh Elements Hydrate Overnight Moisture Cream 50ml - usually £12.50, this full-size lotion works its magic as you sleep, thanks to ingredients including vitamin B5.

Pixi Lip Lift Max 2.7ml - another full-size product, usually £12, that features a neutral pigment to give the illusion of volume.

Ren Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 100ml - just sweep some of this tonic, which is £27 full price, over cleansed skin to exfoliate without any scrubbing required.

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml - this is a smaller handbag-friendly size of the big 50ml bottle of this woody amber fragrance.

Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml - a baby version of Clinique’s soothing classic with ingredients including aloe vera bioferment and hyaluronic.

Formula Sleep & Replenish Ultimate Sleep Cream 15ml - Formula is M&S’s own brand, and, if you get hooked on this rich cream, a full size 50ml will set you back a reasonable £22.50.

Discover Sunrise Eau de Toilette 30ml - Discover Fragrances is another M&S own brand. The full size 100ml is a bargain at only £10, and it features summery notes including bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 50ml - hair looking flat as a drop scone? Give it body with this mousse-like potion, which is a smaller size than the usual bumper 195ml (£24).

Ultrasun Face Moisturiser Cream SPF 50+ 25ml - a half-size of the most essential beauty product of all, if you don’t want to turn into a sun-dried tomato. This one – an all-in-one primer, moisturiser and sun cream - is reef and ocean friendly, apparently. It’s £26 for the full-sized 50ml product.