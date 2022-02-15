Lush Spa Fresh Facial Treatment

Sometimes I forget that Lush makes facial products.

I get so distracted by the gobstopper-ish Bath Bombs in rainbow colours, all stacked up in the middle of the shop, the huge slices of soap, like cheese, and shower products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there’s also a wide range of masks, moisturisers, scrubs and serums.

Their new Fresh Facial Spa Treatment, which has been designed to “protect the skin’s natural microbiome” is a great introduction to these.

It takes place downstairs in the Edinburgh shop’s peaceful Lush Spa, where you can’t hear a peep from the shop upstairs, even though it was packed up there on my Sunday visit.

After washing my hands, I fill in the consultation form in one of their treatment rooms, and the therapist asks about my skin, which is currently blotchy and as dry as a piece of biltong. Give me radiance, I say.

While she leaves the room to choose some of their fresh products, I remove my face mask and slide onto the incredibly cushy and comfortable heated bed, then ring the bell to signal that I’m good to go. This is a fully clothed therapy, so you can take off what you want. (Shoes and elaborate hats have to go, obviously)

As with all the Lush treatments, this has its own exclusive soundtrack.

After pressing down on my shoulders, my therapist presses play on the 30-minute experience.

While classical music soars, she gently presses off my eye make-up, then slathers the rose-scented and marshmallow textured Ultrabland Facial Cleanser across my skin.

This is lifted off with hot flannels, then the buttery Aloe Bamboo Sugar Cleanser goes on, before this is whipped away too.

The next product is their Full of Grace Facial Serum, which comes in a sweetly scented palm-sized bar. It feels cool on my forehead, as it melts like chocolate, then is swirled across my face and massaged along my jawline, cheeks and brow bone.

The music turns oceanic, as the bright blue Don’t Look at Me Fresh Face Mask is slicked on, starting with my chin and moving up my face. Apparently, it contains silken tofu, fresh lemon juice, murumuru butter and kaolin to brighten the complexion. It sounds delicious.

While this does its thing, there’s a hand and arm massage, just working on my forearms, which are stroked with thumbs, and my fingers, with an application of Sweet Wild Orange Hand Balm.

The music gets a bit more percussive and lively as the treatment is rounded up with a slick of their Gorgeous Facial Moisturiser and some gentle manual neck stretches.

We’re done, and my face feels soft and plump as a well-kneaded piece of dough.

I’m given a few samples of the products, to tinker with at home. Next time I’m here, I won’t be quite as distracted by the bath bombs.

£50, 115 Princes Street, Edinburgh (0131 225 4688, www.lush.com)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.