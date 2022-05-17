More money is now being spent on vinyl by music fans than compact discs for the first time since 1987, but you need to be quick to get your hands on some of the more limited records.

A reissue of the Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save The Queen’ 7’’ single recently sold out in a matter of minutes, while Record Store Day titles are frequently sold for large profits on internet auction sites shortly after being snapped up from record shops.

Both new and old records are increasingly being released in a rainbow of different coloured vinyl, along with picture discs, signed copies and exclusive versions only available from certain record stores or internet sites.

Here are 10 titles that are currently available for preorder that look set to be popular additions to many record shelves.

1. Sault - Air Producer Inflo and his mysterious rotating cast of musicians have returned with their sixth remarkable album in less than three years. Air is something completely different to anything they've done before - seven compositions that sound like the score to a film you'd love to see. It's released on double black vinyl on September 23. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Paulo Nutini - Last Night in the Bittersweet It's been eight long years since Scottish pop star Paulo Nutini released his last record 'Caustic Love'. He's finally back on July 1 with 'Last Night in the Bittersweet' and it's available to preorder now on double black vinyl. For dedicated collectors there will also be a limited double white vinyl version only available in person from Scottish independent record shops. It's sure to be highly sought after so best turn up early. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Marina and the Diamonds - Electra Heart Marina and the Diamonds' (now simply known as 'Marina') sophomore album was a huge leap forward from the Welsh pop queen's debut album 'The Family Jewels'. It saw her transformed into the titular character for 12 tracks of powerful electropop. Original vinyl copies cost a fortune so the release of the limited 'Platinum Blonde' edition on September 23 is great news for fans. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Ash - Free All Angels Hot on the heels of a reissue of much-loved debut '1977', Northern Irish indie heroes Ash are giving their third album 'Free All Angels' a similar treatment - with a vivid yellow and clear splatter edition released on September 16. The album produced no less than four hit singles - 'Cherry Bomb', 'Burn Baby Burn', 'Shining Light', and 'Sometimes'. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales