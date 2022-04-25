Some of the vinyls most coveted by record collectors.

Most Wanted Vinyl Records: Here are the 11 most popular vinyl albums of all time with record collectors - from Pink Floyd to Queen

Tens of thousands of vinyl fans have just taken part in the 15th Record Store Day – and here are the albums most likely to already be in their collection or on their wishlist.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:22 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:59 pm

Records and turntables have seen a huge surge in demand in the last few years – with more now being spent on vinyl than compact discs for the first time since 1987.

The recent Record Store Day saw collectors of all ages queue up outside their favourite independent shop in a big to buy limited edition vinyl from everybody from Taylor Swift to David Bowie.

To mark the celebration of all things vinyl, comparison website money.co.uk carried out research into the most in-demand records of all time.

They used data from record buying website www.discogs.com to see which albums are owned by the most vinyl enthusiasts – as well as which ones are most wanted.

Here’s what the results were, with one band dominating proceedings.

1. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here

Released in 1975, Pink Floyd's ninth studio album is the most wanted vinyl for record collectors. Containing tracks including the titular 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond', it was originally given a lukewarm response by critics but has since been hailed as a masterpiece.

2. Daft Punk - Random Access Memories

French electronic duo take second sport with their fourth studio album Random Access Memories. Its lead single 'Get Lucky' is one of the best selling digital singles of all time.

3. Pink Floyd - The Wall

English rock band Pink Floyd also take third spot with their 1979 epic The Wall. The double disc is a rock opera about a jaded music star called Pink and is perhaps best known for 'Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2' - the band's only US and UK number one single.

4. Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon

Pink Floyd make it three out of the top four with an album whose cover art is as iconic as the music contained within. The 1973 record deals with the pressures of fame and the mental illness suffered by former member Syd Barrett.

