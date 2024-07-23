This is the best dress to wear as a summer wedding guest, and it's half price in the sale

Raffa Hibiscus Print Max Dress from Whistles High Summer 2024 Pic:Daisy Walker/Daniel William Hynd

We think this silky dress should fit the occasion

We’ve found the perfect dress for any summer wedding guest.

It was Whistles that came good, with this silk Hibiscus Print Raffa Dress from their High Summer 2024 collection. It features Nineties-style double spaghetti straps, a flared hem and is made of a light silk blend that’ll ensure you’re not sweating in the aisle, or perspiring at the reception.

If it was our matrimonials, and they were taking part on a Maldives beach, say, as over a fifth of people in the UK now opt for a destination wedding, we’d buy a few of these frocks and give them to the bridesmaids to wear, with real flowers for their hair.

Best of all, it’s currently almost half-price in the sale, at £139, usually £229, while stocks last.