This is the best dress to wear as a summer wedding guest, and it's half price in the sale
We’ve found the perfect dress for any summer wedding guest.
It was Whistles that came good, with this silk Hibiscus Print Raffa Dress from their High Summer 2024 collection. It features Nineties-style double spaghetti straps, a flared hem and is made of a light silk blend that’ll ensure you’re not sweating in the aisle, or perspiring at the reception.
If it was our matrimonials, and they were taking part on a Maldives beach, say, as over a fifth of people in the UK now opt for a destination wedding, we’d buy a few of these frocks and give them to the bridesmaids to wear, with real flowers for their hair.
Best of all, it’s currently almost half-price in the sale, at £139, usually £229, while stocks last.
The cost-per-wear is decent too, since this flamingo pink piece can be worn with heels at a wedding, or choose flat gladiators on a holiday or city break.Those of us with Shetland-pony-level stumpy and peely-wally pins are very happy that the maxi and midi dress trend doesn’t look to be dying out anytime soon. Whistles has a huge selection of frocks in this length, with plenty of patterned versions in the sale, and new pieces, including an emerald green Taffeta Maxi Dress for £329 and the Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress, which is made from recycled polyester and comes in Sage Green or Pale Blue, £199. M&S, COS and Jigsaw are also good pitstops for fans of an ankle-grazing hemline.
