Princes Square Glasgow welcomes three new residents, including restaurant from Glaschu team

Princes Square from Buchanan Street

There are three more reasons to visit Glasgow’s Princes Square and none of them are using it to escape from April showers, though it’s always handy for that.

The 36-year-old destination, which was taken over by property investment and management company M Core back in February, has taken on a trio of new residents this month. They’ll be joining COS, Reiss, Hotel du Chocolat, Sweaty Betty, Dower & Hall, and the other long-term occupants.

The centre will be the new home of All Saints, which has relocated from their last Buchanan Street address to the first floor of Princes Square, where it will be showcasing their typical rock ‘n roll Summer Collection 24 as well as Access All Areas – a celebration of festivals and music.

Bloom Salon, who have locations in London and Aberdeen, is also moving here from the GPO building in Hanover Street, and they will be cutting and colouring, using their cruelty-free Keune product range. You’ll find them in the spot that was formerly occupied by Vidal Sasoon.

The final new resident is the brasserie-style Maison by Glaschu, which will open on the second-floor terrace and is a sister restaurant to the Superlative Restaurant Collection’s other businesses, Glaschu, Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella. If it’s anything like them, you can expect a menu of Sunday roasts, upmarket fish and chips, steak and seafood, as well as cocktails.