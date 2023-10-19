Glasgow Print Fair at The Lighhouse returns: we speak to Scottish artists about their colourful work

Max Machen Yee Haa print

We spoke to artists who’re exhibiting and selling at the fifth annual Glasgow Print Fair, taking place at The Lighthouse on Saturday November 4.

Katie Smith IllustrationTell us about your work

It consists of hand-drawn pencil drawings created both analogue and digitally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Smith print

First time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is my third. I can't wait to be back in The Lighthouse spending the day with everyone. It's so great to have a day dedicated to print artists and illustrators from across the UK.

Is print having a renaissance?

More than ever I think people care about where their prints have come from and want to support local artists. After Covid, especially with everything being so digital, having a beautiful print can brighten your home.

Out of the Blueprint - Walk Don't Walk book

Which of your works will be snapped up?

My prints of Glasgow and Edinburgh are always favourites, as they can be souvenirs of Scotland or nostalgia at home.

Sophie J MorrisonTell us about your work

I'm an illustrator so my work is very colourful and print-based. I first became interested in illustration because I enjoyed album covers, band t-shirts, skateboard graphics and clothing etc. I studied Illustration at college in Glasgow then got my degree at Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee. My printed work starts in my sketchbook, I draw everything on graph paper with a pencil and ruler. I like the limitations this places on the drawing and having to figure out angles/shapes. I then redraw and colour digitally and approach it with printing in mind by using a limited palette. I use this method across my portfolio, from individual illustrations, prints and paintings to large-scale commercial murals and client work.

Philippa C Thomas print

Is this your first time at the Glasgow Print Fair?

I've been an excited visitor so I'm looking forward to experiencing the day as a print-slinger. I'm expecting nice vibes and to see everybody's amazing work.

Is print having a renaissance?

Print has always been something I love and have been interested in. I appreciate the different methods artists use and the time/effort put into printing, so if there's more interest then that's great to see.

Max Machen

Which of your works do you think will be snapped up?

I've been working away on lots of new things but a favourite of mine is my Hilltown print. It's a bright and bold risograph print that I enjoyed making because I had to figure out how the coloured layers would overlap throughout the illustration and printing process. I named it after an area of Dundee where I went to university and started using riso for the first time so it's a wee bit sentimental too.

Philippa C Thomas

Tell us about your work

I am a relief printmaker. I draw outside and make prints inspired by those, mostly using lino and hand-printed on a small etching press in my home studio. I live on Skye and am surrounded by sea most of the time. I enjoy drawing the places where the land meets the water and the different ways that we inhabit those places.

First time?

Phillippa Thomas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is and I'm expecting to be overwhelmed by lots of amazing work and friendly people.

Is print having a renaissance?

Print has long been an affordable way of owning art. Perhaps it's having a renaissance because people are seeing printmaking as a viable career path There are so many disciplines under the umbrella, and if you find one you love then it is a great job to have. There are few things better than the smell of ink on paper.

Which of your works do you think will be most popular?

I have been making some sets of abstract postcards lately, they are great fun to print so I'm hoping that people enjoy those alongside the more traditional prints.

Max Machen

Tell us about your work

I'm an illustrator who creates bright, visually witty prints that bring smiles to walls and faces. I like working in screen print and risograph, while drawing inspiration from everyday life mixed with the absurd.

First time?

No, this will be the third time. It's always got such a great turnout of talented printmakers but also really enthusiastic customers. The people of Glasgow love a print and it's always nice to meet those who’re passionate about the work.

Is print having a renaissance?

In recent years people have been valuing the work of us 'smaller guys' over a mass-produced Van Gogh or Matisse print. I think a big reason for this is the accessibility of our work online in little indie shops or print fairs. The dreaded lockdown also made people pay more attention to their own homes.

Which of your works do you think will catch peoples’ eyes?

It's always difficult to predict, whether it be a smoking camel or a worm in a hat. The yee haa print of a cowboy dancing with his horse has always appealed to the Glasgow public. Why? Who wouldn't want these guys dancing across their wall.Out of the BlueprintTell us about your work

Out of the Blueprint is a social enterprise print studio based in Leith. We use risograph and gocco printing - sustainable and vibrant print processes originally from Japan – to support young artists in Scotland through residencies, projects, trainee-ships and more.

First time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were there for the first ever Glasgow Print Fair in 2019, and can't wait to be back to see what everyone's been working on.

Is print having a renaissance?

Absolutely! Print has the power to be radical and subversive – with self-publishing, zines and printed pamphlets being a powerful way for marginalised communities to spread ideas and information.

Which of your works do you think will be snapped up?