On the evening of June 3, Dior showcased their Cruise 2025 ready-to-wear collection in Drummond Gardens in Crieff.
Their collections, by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, referenced Scotland, and their founder Christian Dior’s links to this country.
There was tartan, lace, tweed, cashmere, and the Saltire. Here are a few of the most dramatic and evocative looks.
1. Dior Cruise 2025, look one
The first look in the show was this shawl-neck bluebell tartan dress
2. Dior Cruise, Look 89
A heavily embellished and appliqued floor length transparent dress with leather belt.
Puffed hem short dress, worn with knee-high leather boots.
4. Dior Cruise 2025, look 32
Yellow tartan playsuit with train