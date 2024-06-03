Group shot of looks outside Drummond Castle © Sam Copeland © Drummond CastleGroup shot of looks outside Drummond Castle © Sam Copeland © Drummond Castle
5 best looks from the spectacular Dior Scottish-inspired Cruise 2025 show

By Gaby Soutar
Published 4th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 11:03 BST
These are a few of the most beautiful outfits in the collection

On the evening of June 3, Dior showcased their Cruise 2025 ready-to-wear collection in Drummond Gardens in Crieff.

Their collections, by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, referenced Scotland, and their founder Christian Dior’s links to this country.

There was tartan, lace, tweed, cashmere, and the Saltire. Here are a few of the most dramatic and evocative looks.

The first look in the show was this shawl-neck bluebell tartan dress

1. Dior Cruise 2025, look one

The first look in the show was this shawl-neck bluebell tartan dress Photo: c

A heavily embellished and appliqued floor length transparent dress with leather belt.

2. Dior Cruise, Look 89

A heavily embellished and appliqued floor length transparent dress with leather belt. Photo: c

Puffed hem short dress, worn with knee-high leather boots.

3. STTS-04-06-24-sixty four-SCOTupload

Puffed hem short dress, worn with knee-high leather boots. Photo: Dior Cruise 2025, look 64

Yellow tartan playsuit with train

4. Dior Cruise 2025, look 32

Yellow tartan playsuit with train Photo: c

