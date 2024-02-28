CHanel pop-up Pic: Andrew Meredith

Last summer, Chanel brought their Metiers d’Arts 2022/23 fashion collection to Edinburgh’s 8 Charlotte Square - a Robert-Adam-designed neoclassical townhouse that’s just a few doors along from the First Minister’s official residence, Bute House.

This designer label chose the Scottish capital partially because of Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s links to this country. She spent time in the Highlands, and much of her fabric, including tweed and cashmere, was made here, and that legacy continues.

Now, the luxury brand is returning to their holiday home.

Chanel's new lipstick

From March 9-30, they’re residing at the same New Town address, except this time it’s with the Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche Pop-Up - named after the new lipstick that’s being launched concurrently.

Across two floors, the interactive beauty experience includes a ground floor cinema, where you can watch the Nuit Blanche campaign film, which stars Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie, who models various hues of this white-cased limited edition lippie.

You’ll also get the chance to play with an interactive digital clock, to discover your perfect lipstick shade from their choice of eight Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche shades. There is one named for each hour of the night, with versions including 04:00 (a warm brown) and 06:00 (a burnished rosewood).

After you’ve made your selection, you can try your colour on in their Backstage Beauty Area, and capture a picture.

Margot Robbie in new campaign

There will be other interactive sessions, including their 120-minute School of Makeup Masterclass, which is called I Go Out Like This: Party Ready Makeup. This is exclusive to Edinburgh, available to pre-book on the website for £60 (the price is redeemable against purchase) and is designed in order to help guests achieve ‘the ultimate show-stopping evening look’.

As well as the new lipstick, you’ll find a selection of their other fragrance and beauty collections on sale, presumably including their locally-inspired Paris-Edimbourg Les Eaux de Chanel Eau de Toilette.