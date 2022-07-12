Finally the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has arrived, offering hundreds of deals on luxury products across the entire site.

This massive sales event (ending at midnight on July 13) includes cheap prices for a wealth of Apple products, so if you’re a savvy saver who enjoys Apple tech you do not want to miss out.

Can I buy Amazon Apple deals without Amazon Prime?

Firstly, let’s address this question: no, you cannot. An Amazon Prime account costs £7.99 a month.

Fortunately, however, Amazon Prime allows new members to sign up for a 30-day trial for free.

So, set yourself up and buy discounted Apple technology to your heart’s content, before simply unsubscribing from the service. Great deal right?

Best offers on Apple AirPods

If you're on the lookout for an iPad, MacBook, AirPods, or something else, the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has it all.

AirPods Pro with wireless charging case: from £239 to £179

This is an unmissable product for Apple fans who enjoy their music.

The current-generation Apple AirPods pro boast superb sound quality as well as noise cancellation.

Meanwhile, the wireless Magsafe charging case can deliver more than 24 hours of battery life as well as portable charging.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends on Jul 13, don't miss out on the HUGE Apple Technology discounts.

AirPods 2nd Gen with wired charging case: from £119 to £92.07

While these aren’t the highest quality AirPods, they’re a great deal being well below £100.

The AirPods come with a charging case that charges via a USB to Lightning cable (which is included in the deal.)

Best iPhone offers: Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB), from £679 to £629

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event includes Apple keyboards which have been reduced by almost 25%.

The latest version of Apple’s mini iPhone 13 (non-pro) has received a discount saving fans £50.

Perfect for those with smaller hands as it features a smaller XDR display (5.4in super retina.)

It also includes an advanced dual-camera system and runs on Apple’s reliable A15 bionic chip. The discount is available for every colour variation too, so suit yourself.

Best offers on Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 7 (with GPS) with midnight sport band/aluminium case, from £369 to £329

Enjoy a handy 11% discount this Amazon Prime Day on Apple’s latest Apple Watch series 7.

The watch is also available with its own dedicated data connecting i.e., if you want you can pay for an eSim card so you get independent functionality even if you don’t connect it to your iPhone.

Many users have dropped positive reviews, noting that the Apple Watch’s display is of brilliant quality.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm silver aluminium case with abyss blue band, from £299 to £217

Apple’s more affordable smartwatch is slashing its cost by £82 during this event.

While it cuts out some expensive features, such as blood oxygen monitoring, it maintains the best of smartwatch functionality.

So you can still enjoy a smooth and responsible touchscreen with health tracking features to keep joggers and others satisfied.

Apple iPad Air (10.9in, 64GB) 2020, from £519 to £419

The 4th generation iPaid Air is rocking an encouraging three-digit discount this Prime Day at £100.

Despite the latest 5th Gen iPaid Air being released earlier this year, the 4th gen version is still an excellent choice for an Apple tablet.

It has a powerful 10.9in display, Apple’s reliable A14 bionic chip, and boasts 64GB of storage.

Best offers on Apple iMacs

Apple iMac M1 (256GB, 2021), from £1449 to £1149

If you’re in the market for a current-generation Apple iMac then this 21% discount is perfect for you.

Available in pink, this iMac utilises the M1 processor and 8GB of RAM for an optimised performance.

It includes a matching mouse and keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for logging in and making purchases online.

Apple iMac M1 (512GB, 2021) in BLUE, from £1649 to £1499

If you prefer blue then this is the iMac for you, it boasts twice the storage of the last example and still runs 8GB of RAM.

Similarly, it also includes USB-C/Thunderbolt ports.

Best offers on other Apple products

AirTag Bluetooth Item Finder (4-pack), from £99 to £79.99

Ever lost a precious item? Then consider checking out these AirTag trackers rocking a 19% discount.

By connecting to your iPhone via Bluetooth, they help you locate and track down lost items such as a misplaced rucksack or keys.

If you have a propensity to accidentally lose things, this could be the best purchase you ever make.

Magic Keyboard (designed for UK English), from £129 to £101.52

At 17% off, this keyboard is a useful purchase for anyone looking to set up a new workstation with Apple technology or replacing an old keyboard with sticky or dysfunctional keys.

iPhone 12/13 Magsafe Battery Pack, from £99 to £81.01

This useful battery pack snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12/13, and then wirelessly charges their batteries.

This applies for all model variations including the small minis to the pro maxes.

A popular feature is Apple’s magnetic Magsafe technology which allows the pack to attach to the phone, a very handy feature if you’d rather not carry cables around.

Don’t miss out, the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will finish July 13 at midnight, and once the deals are gone they truly are gone.