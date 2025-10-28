Scotland's top 10 'happiest places to live' named - including cool coastal suburb

Experts at Furniturebox have compiled a list of the top ten happiest places to live in the country.
Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.
Callander, which is known as the Gateway to the Highlands due to its location near Loch Lomond, earned the top spot.
A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Callander is the happiest place to live in Scotland.
“All the places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.
“Most of the locations in the top 75 UK locations are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Callander which is very popular with families.
"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”
Here’s the full list of the top ten happiest places to live in Scotland.