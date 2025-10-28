Scotland's top 10 'happiest places to live' named - including cool coastal suburb

Experts at Furniturebox have compiled a list of the top ten happiest places to live in the country.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Callander, which is known as the Gateway to the Highlands due to its location near Loch Lomond, earned the top spot.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Callander is the happiest place to live in Scotland.

“All the places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 UK locations are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Callander which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Here’s the full list of the top ten happiest places to live in Scotland.

1 . Callander Callander has been named the happiest place to live in Scotland. Situated on the River Teith, near Stirling, it is often described as the gateway to the Highlands. The town is a popular base for tourists exploring the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. | Canva Photo Sales

2 . Portobello Portobello is a coastal suburb of Edinburgh and lies three miles east of the city centre, facing the Firth of Forth. It has been named as the second happiest place to live in Scotland. | Canva Photo Sales

3 . Aberfeldy Named as the third happiest place to live in Scotland, Aberfeldy is a town in Highland Perthshire and is situated on Scotland's longest river, the River Tay. | Canva Photo Sales

4 . Arbroath Arbroath is a town that lies 15 miles to the north east of Dundee. The attractive old harbour of Arbroath remains in action and long sandy beaches and stunning sandstone cliffs stretch out on either side of the town. It has been named as the fourth happiest place to live in Scotland. | Canva Photo Sales