Membership boost for communuty-focused, family friendly Scottish golf club

A stunning autumn image of Callander Golf Club taken by Iain Carrie. Picture: Callander Golf Club

A Scottish golf club has reached the milestone of 100 new members in under 12 months as it continues its resurgence.

The news has been revealed by Callander Golf Club, which endured a difficult decade due to falling visitor and member numbers, as well as the sale of its previous clubhouse.

It follows a shift in focus with a view to becoming a community-focused, family-friendly club, and the opening of a new purpose-built clubhouse last May.

Callander opened a new purpose-built clubhouse - named Old Tom’s Rest, in honour of Old Tom Morris, who designed the course - last May. Picture: Callander Golf Club

Club manager Jamie Hall said: “Over the last year we have seen growing evidence of the enormous appetite for golf in Callander and the surrounding area, and we are delighted to have seen such a huge growth in such a short space of time.

“Our new clubhouse has undoubtedly played an important role in encouraging new members to join our club, as well as attractive, tailored membership options with the flexibility to suit golfers’ needs.

“However, as vital is a sense of belonging and community spirit, and showing that we are a welcoming club which is there for everyone, whether they play golf or not.

“We know we need to continue working hard for our existing members, and those who will join us in the future, and we are determined to continue developing our memberships to make joining Callander the best decision a golfer can make.”

The club has seen a particular increase in the number of junior members, which has risen by 200 per cent to 78 since October 2022, with many of them attending coaching sessions led by PGA professional Allan Martin.

Visitor numbers have also risen by 26 per cent in the last 12 months, and a further increase is predicted for the coming year.

Hall added: “Developing a facility which appeals beyond the traditional demographic of the golf clubhouse user is vital to the continued success of golf clubs, and Callander is no different.

