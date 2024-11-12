Winter Advice For Dog Owners: An expert shares tips to keep your adorable pup warm, safe and happy

Some dogs are able to cope with winter conditions better than others. | Canva/Getty Images

Follow this advice to have a happy winter with your four-legged friend.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are plumeting in Scotland and forecasts predict it won't be long until we see snow and ice covering our streets, pavements and parks.

To ensure you and your pup stay as safe and as healthy as possible over the winter period, the pet insurance providers at Waggel have shared their must-follow tips for wintertime.

Here’s what they had to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poorly paws

Cold weather can take a toll on your dog's paws, as things like ice and mud can accumulate between their toes, leading to discomfort and potential injury. The harsh elements, including ice and salt, can also dry out their paw pads, causing them to crack and become sore.

To protect your pooches’ paws, after walks be sure to wipe their paws to remove any salt or ice, keeping their feet healthy and comfortable. If you do notice any discomfort or signs of cracked paws, apply a dog friendly paw balm to sooth any irritation.

Chilly chihuahuas

Dogs can feel cold in winter for various reasons, including their breed, size, age, and overall health. While some dog breeds with thick fur are more resilient to low temperatures, others, particularly small or short-haired dogs, may struggle to stay warm.

A good rule of thumb is that if your dog seems cold — shivering, whining, or slowing down — a coat can be beneficial. However, it’s important to remember that not all dogs will tolerate wearing a coat and forcing them can cause unnecessary stress for both you and your pet. Always prioritise their comfort and well-being and if they resist, it'sbest to find alternative ways to keep them warm, such as limiting outdoor time in extreme cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs also get warm running around, so if your dog is particularly active then they will not need to wear a coat during any form of exercise, otherwise they may overheat. After any walks in the wintertime, ensure your dog is completely dry and warm once home again.

Stormy nights

Wind and rain can significantly affect dogs in winter, often causing them anxiety or restlessness. The howling of strong winds can create an unsettling environment, making it difficult for dogs to hear other sounds, which can heighten their stress.

They may react by pacing or being unable to settle down, as the noise disrupts their sense of security. Consider seasonal events during the autumn and winter that may also cause stress such as, Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve. Additionally, wet conditions can make outdoor adventures less enjoyable and more uncomfortable, leading some dogs to shy away from walks altogether.

To help your dog cope, consider providing a safe, cosy space indoors where they can feel secure during harsh weather, and engage them with indoor activities to keep them mentally stimulated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clocks go bark

Daylight Savings can disrupt a dog's routine, as they rely on our behaviours to signal when it's time for meals, walks, and play. While dogs can't tell time, their internal clocks adjust to our schedules, meaning they may expect breakfast, or bathroom breaks an hour earlier after the time change. Older dogs will struggle with routine changes, similarly to the way that older humans may struggle with change compared to the younger generation.

To ease this transition, gradually adjust your dog's routine by feeding them and letting them out 10 minutes later each day. This gradual shift will help them adapt to the new schedule without causing confusion or anxiety, ensuring a smoother adjustment to the time change.

Achey joints

Winter can significantly impact a dog's joints, much like it does in humans. Cold, damp, and windy conditions can aggravate arthritis or joint discomfort, making it harder for them to move comfortably.

To help alleviate these issues, it’s essential to provide a warm and supportive sleeping area. Investingin a high-quality bed that offers proper support will allow your dog to rest comfortably and help to reduce joint pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your dog appears stiff or limp, particularly after they have been resting, this means they are likely to be in pain. Consult your vet, who can carry out an assessment and recommend anyappropriate treatment.

You’re not the only one who doesn’t want to exercise

Dogs often get less exercise in winter due to colder temperatures, snow, and icy conditions, which can make outdoor walks less appealing for both pets and their owners. This reduction in activity can lead to weight gain, boredom, and behavioural issues, as dogs need regular exercise to stay physically and mentally healthy.

To encourage more movement during the winter months, owners can explore indoor activities, such as playing fetch or setting up obstacle courses, as well as scheduling shorter, more frequent walks to maintain routine. Engaging in interactive games and providing mental stimulation through puzzle toys can also help keep dogs active and entertained, ensuring they remain happy and healthy despite the winter weather. It’s also important to remember to adjust their food intake if your dog is doing less exercise than normal.

Dog walk dangers

Snow and foggy conditions can hide potentially dangerous walking areas which may cause harm to your dog if they are off lead. Ponds, lakes, and streams can freeze over and may appear solid, but a thin layer of ice can conceal deep, freezing water underneath. Your dog could easily fall through the ice and find themselves in trouble, and attempting to rescue them could put you in danger as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad