It’s not unusual to feel fed up during the dark winter months and long for some summer sunshine. However, if the changing seasons starts to have a impact on your mental health, you could be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

One in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with SAD, according to Healthwatch it is a type of depression triggered by the changing seasons, with men more likely to be diagnosed than women.

A common treatment that can help ease symptoms for some people with SAD is light therapy. Light boxes are not usually available on the NHS, so if you want to try light therapy you will have to buy one. We’ve put together five of the best daylight lamps for SAD to keep your mood up this winter.

What is SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of seasonal depression that is triggered by the changes of the seasons. One in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with SAD, with men more likely to be diagnosed than women.

Sometimes known as “winter depression”, it is normally more severe during the winter season, with theories suggesting that this is due to the lack of daylight, which can impact our body’s production of melatonin which is a hormone that makes you feel sleepy, as well as the production of serotonin which affects your mood.

Mental health charity Mind explain that SAD is thought to be more common in countries which experience seasonal changes in daylight hours and the weather. With the NHS suggesting that it’s possible that SAD can appear to run in families.

Can light therapy help SAD?

Light therapy can help improve the mood of some people with SAD, the process involves sitting in front of a lamp called a light box or SAD lamp for around 30 minutes in the morning.

The light produced by the light box simulates the sunlight that's missed during the darker winter months, it’s thought that this artificial light may improve SAD by encouraging your brain to reduce your melatonin production and increase your production of serotonin.

Here are five of the best daylight lamps for SAD to keep your mood up this winter:

Designed to boost your mood, improve your sleep and help with focus, the cordless and portable HappyLight Halo SAD light from Verilux can be enjoyed without the barrier of cords and cables.

The built-in rechargeable battery has a two-hour lifespan offering four brightness levels, full-spectrum, UV-free light with clinically proven 10,000 lux intensity, a countdown timer and three different colour temperatures.

This SAD light by Lumie offers 10,000 lux at 20 cm, cool white LEDs, rippled diffuser and a portrait or landscape orientation to help keep those winter blues at bay. The slimline and lightweight design means it doesn’t take up much space, whilst it’s also certified to ISO 13485 Medical Devices, QMS standard.

Perfect for use in a medium size room, the Beurer TL80 Daylight Lamp offers light intensities vary between 2000 and 10,000 LUX while indoor intensities may be as low as 500 LUX. Designed to help those who experience SAD, Beurer daylight lamps have been medically certified.

Sotipevs Light Lamp is designed to mimic daylight that you can’t get in autumn and winter. With intensity of 15,000 Lux, it offers three colours and five brightness settings. It is also the most budget-friendly item on our list.

This easily adjustable SAD Lamp from Trayvespace provides up to 10,000 lux, three different colour temperatures, adjustable height, nine adjustable brightness levels and three timers.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.