The February full moon is known as the Snow Moon. | Canva/Getty Images

Want to see the second full moon of 2025? We have all the details you need.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a sight that has inspired myths, superstitions and awe through the centuries - when the night sky is lit up by the seemingly-perfect glowing sphere of a full moon.

We experience one full moon every month, with each on given a different evocative name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's how to see the first one of 2025 - the chilly-sounding Wolf Moon. Just make sure you are wrapped up warm.

What is a full moon?

A full moon is when moon appears as a complete circle in the sky. The moon produces no light of its own, so this only happens when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun - meaning the whole of the near side of the moon is fully lit up.

When is the Snow Moon in 2025?

The next full moon or ‘Snow Moon’ will reach its peak on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.53pm. This time only applies to the UK however as when the full moon rises and sets depends on where you are on the planet. Don’t worry if it’s cloudy or light when it reaches its peak - it’ll still appear full over the entire following night.

What is it called a Snow Moon?

The Snow Moon is so called because February is historically the snowiest month in the Northern Hemisphere - including in North America where native Americans named it. The Cherokee tribe also called it the Bony Moon and the Hungry Moon due to the scarcity of food in the snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do full moons have different names?

Full moon names are often attributed to Native American tribes that would give full moons nicknames to keep track of them as they didn’t record time using months found in the Julian or Gregorian calendar. Most of the names were linked to a specific event, for example the Worm Moon relates to a time of year when the ground starts to thaw and worms are able to wriggle up to the surface.

Other moons like the blood moon were thought to be caused by Jaguars who attacked the moon and left it bleeding hence the red colour. These lunar systems and their names differed between tribes but it seems Colonial Americans adopted some of these names and incorporated them into their own calendar systems.

When are the other full moons of 2025?

Here’s a full list of the other full moons still to come in 2025 - and their names:

March 14 - ‘Worm Moon’

April 13 - ‘Pink Moon’

May 12 - ‘Flower Moon’

June 11 - ‘Strawberry Moon’

July 10 - ‘Buck Moon’

August 9 - ‘Sturgeon Moon’

September 7 - ‘Harvest Moon’

October 7 - ‘Hunter’s Moon’ (also a Supermoon)

November 5 - ‘Beaver Moon’ (also a Supermoon)