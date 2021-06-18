1. Portobello Beach

Taking the crown for most-searched beach is of course Portobello in Edinburgh, with 12,100 Googles a month. Locals and tourists alike flock to it as soon as the sun comes out, and even on a grey day it is a pleasant stroll. With its expanse of golden sands and promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and ice cream stalls, there's no wonder it's so popular.

Photo: Getty Images