Scottish Pint Prices 2025: Here are the 10 most and least expensive places in Scotland to buy a beer - from Oban to Edinburgh

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST

When it comes to Scotland’s town and cities, the most expensive place to buy a pint is almost double the cheapest.

New research has revealed that the price of a pint in Scotland varies hugely depending on where you are drinking.

Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with pub furniture company MG Timber, to crunch the numbers using the latest data from Numbeo to discover the places with the cheapest average rounds.

Across the UK, it found that Arun in West Sussex was the cheapest, with a remarkable average price of a pint being just £2.

Meanwhile the most expensive, at an eye-watering £7, was in Whitney in Oxfordshire.

Here’s which Scottish towns and cities placed in the pint prices league table.

We're starting with the most inexpensive places in Scotland to raise a glass. Located in West Lothian, and handily placed near the M8 motorway, Bathgate is the joint cheapest place in Scotland for a pint - costing an average of just £3 according to research.

1. West Lothian

We're starting with the most inexpensive places in Scotland to raise a glass. Located in West Lothian, and handily placed near the M8 motorway, Bathgate is the joint cheapest place in Scotland for a pint - costing an average of just £3 according to research. | Google Maps

Pretty Dumfries, just 25 miles from the English border, also averages a £3 pint.

2. Dumfries

Pretty Dumfries, just 25 miles from the English border, also averages a £3 pint. | Canva/Getty Images

The third of four Scottish settlements where you can expect to bag a pint for £3 is Oban. The coastal resort town is quiet during the winter, but in the summer months a temporary population of up to 24,000 people arrive each year.

3. Oban

The third of four Scottish settlements where you can expect to bag a pint for £3 is Oban. The coastal resort town is quiet during the winter, but in the summer months a temporary population of up to 24,000 people arrive each year. | Canva/Getty Images

The North Ayrshire town of Stevenston also offers good value for money when it comes to a tipple - again averaging £3 a pint. Along with neighbouring Ardrossan and Saltcoats, it is one of the 'Three Towns' sitting on the Firth of Clyde coast.

4. Stevenston

The North Ayrshire town of Stevenston also offers good value for money when it comes to a tipple - again averaging £3 a pint. Along with neighbouring Ardrossan and Saltcoats, it is one of the 'Three Towns' sitting on the Firth of Clyde coast. | Google Maps

