New research has revealed that the price of a pint in Scotland varies hugely depending on where you are drinking.

Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with pub furniture company MG Timber, to crunch the numbers using the latest data from Numbeo to discover the places with the cheapest average rounds.

Across the UK, it found that Arun in West Sussex was the cheapest, with a remarkable average price of a pint being just £2.

Meanwhile the most expensive, at an eye-watering £7, was in Whitney in Oxfordshire.

Here’s which Scottish towns and cities placed in the pint prices league table.

1 . West Lothian We're starting with the most inexpensive places in Scotland to raise a glass. Located in West Lothian, and handily placed near the M8 motorway, Bathgate is the joint cheapest place in Scotland for a pint - costing an average of just £3 according to research.

2 . Dumfries Pretty Dumfries, just 25 miles from the English border, also averages a £3 pint.

3 . Oban The third of four Scottish settlements where you can expect to bag a pint for £3 is Oban. The coastal resort town is quiet during the winter, but in the summer months a temporary population of up to 24,000 people arrive each year.