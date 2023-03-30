If a stay on the banks of one of Scotland’s most beautiful lochs sounds like heaven, these two bespoke lodges could be just what you are looking for.

Located in the heart of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Coorie and Carsaig are two stunning holiday getaways looking out over the waters of Loch Venachar.

A wildlife lover’s dream, both properties have everything you need to unwind and enjoy a few days of pure relaxation.

Taking its name from the Scottish word that means to cozily snuggle in, Coorie is a striking black timber-clad lodge designed by a renowned team of Glasgow architects that sleeps up to four people.

Inside there's a sumptuous first-floor living, kitchen, and dining space, with enormous windows and a wood-burning stove. Downstairs there’s a double bedroom with an en-suite showerroom, and a twin room with access to a bathroom and shower.

Outside trees surround the property, a front garden leads to a beach with views of Ben Venue and Ben Ledi, while the back garden has a pétanque court and a hot tub.

Nearby, Carsaig sleeps up to six people in a three-bedroom lodge set in three acres of land, including a magical Woodland Fairy Trail.

It also features a hot tub (with room for six people) and woodburning stove – along with stunning loch and mountain views.

You can book both lodges at www.hostunusual.com.

