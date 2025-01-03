2 . Be mindful of the temperature

The colder weather can definitely make owners think twice about heading out for a walk. While dogs can be walked in the cold, your dog’s size and the thickness of their coat are things you should consider before you leave the house. Catrin says: “To prevent health risks such as hypothermia, frostbite, as well as cracked paws, pads or noses, no dog should be taken out for a walk if the weather drops below -5°C. However, smaller dogs, puppies, elderly and skinny dogs are more susceptible to the chill, with anything below 0°C proving potentially dangerous. On colder days, it may be a good idea to keep your walks limited to under 20 minutes to prevent them (and you) from getting too chilly. Heading outside during the warmer part of the day (11am-3pm) is also a good place to start. Thin-coated dogs can benefit from a warm jacket but you need to be careful of putting a coat on a fluffy dog as it can stop their fur trapping heat that works as natural insulation.” | Canva/Getty Images