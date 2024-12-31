Dogs and fireworks don't mix. | Canva/Getty Images

The majority of dog owners say their pets struggle with loud noises like New Year fireworks.

As the year comes to a close celebrations are underway and although fun for some, the events surrounding this season can often be accompanied by unexpected and alarming noises.

For those unaccustomed to the loud bangs of fireworks like our pets it can be a particularly scary time of year.

A study carried out by British brand Joules has revealed that 67 per cent of pet owners see a change in their pets’ behaviour over the festive period, with 65 per cent saying that they are frightened by the loud noises. For lots of dog owners, it can be distressing to see and difficult to know how to calm them.

So to help pet parents this autumn Joules have partnered with animal behaviourist Kimberley Grundy to share advice on how to keep your furry friend happy and calm this Hogmanay.

What are the signs that my dog is scared?

Look out for the following over Hogmanay:

The signs that your dog might be scared:

Whining or barking, this will include whimpering, crying, barking, and growling. Clinginess - normally more than normal. Excessive panting or drooling. Hiding or trying to find a safe space. Trying to escape. Trembling and shaking. Pacing or restlessness. Loss of appetite. Dilated pupils.

What should I do at New Year to calm my pet dog?

Here are nine expert tips to minimise the impact of noise on your pup.

Close curtains - to block out bangs and flashes and to try to reduce some of the noise levels. Turn the lights on - to reduce the sight of the light around fireworks. Drown out the noise - Classic FM radio station should have their normal calming show on for dogs but any music will help. I often suggest also putting the TV on with something loud, like a war movie or Jools Holland's Hootenanny to try to drown out the noise of the fireworks as much as possible (remember dogs' hearing is more acute than ours and they will most likely be able to smell the fireworks). Don’t leave them alone - Be available for your dog and ensure they are not left alone. Make sure to sit in a space where your dog can easily seek you out if they want to. Secure your home and garden - make sure your doors and any gates are secure so your dog is unable to escape if they are scared by a firework. Distract them - If they are not overly worried then we can often distract them with games, enrichment toys, training etc so they are focused on something else instead. Stay calm yourself - this will help your dog stay a little calmer. Reassure your dog - ensure that your dog gets all the reassurance they need if they are scared. It used to be advised to ignore dogs when they were scared, as this would reinforce to them that they shouldn’t be scared of that thing. However, we know that when we are scared of something, being reassured won't make that fear worse, instead it might just make us feel a bit better. Therefore if they seek out comfort, give them as much reassurance as you want. Think about what your dog needs as an individual - do they want to hide? Do they want reassurance? Some dogs want to be alone and this should be respected too, but be available to them.

How to create a sanctuary for your dog on Hogmanay

Kimberley suggests the best way to take care of your dog throughout this period is by creating a sanctuary for them in your home.

Identify somewhere that they seek out naturally, whether that be their crate, their bed or the sofa - and look at ways you can make this feel cosier, more secure and more soundproofed. For a crate, you can add cushions and blankets inside so that it’s very cosy and place blankets or towels over the top to muffle the sound.

Another good idea is to put their bed in a corner or up by your sofa and pad it out with more cushions and soft furnishings. If you want to make it more den-like you can consider draping blankets and towels over them from the sofa. You can also use chairs to create an area that you are able to cover, creating an area that is dark and calm.

If they want to be on the sofa with you, drape blankets over the top of the sofa and tuck them in along the arm to create somewhere they feel secure.

Making a space like this for them ahead of time will give them a chance to create a positive association with this area in the weeks leading up. Feeding your dog in this space, having chews in there and placing their toys in the den will also help with this.

You should also make sure to close any curtains or blinds on the day to make sure the room itself is also darkened and cosy.

Should I walk my dog on Hogmanay?