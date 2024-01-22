While Scotland does get cold over the winter months, it’s also a time of spectacular views of snow-capped mountains, frozen lochs and frosty glens.
It’s said that “there’s no such thing as the wrong weather, only the wrong clothing” and that’s certainly the case at this time of the year.
So, get your winter jacket, gloves and scarf on and enjoy the best of what Scotland offers – free of the crowds of tourists that summer brings.
Here are 10 of the best walks to enjoy before spring.
1. Loch Morlich
The two hour walk around Loch Morlich is one of the most beautiful - and accessible - in the Cairngorm National Park. The reflection of the Cairngorm Mountains in the Highland waters is only improved by a dusting of snow. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Hermitage
There's never a bad time to visit the Hermitage, in Perthshire, which is one of Scotland's most beautiful year-round walks. Located just off the A9 near Dunkeld, this wooded walk peppered with ethereal Victorian follies and waterfalls is particularly lovely - and quiet - in winter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Ben Lomond
Ben Lomond is Scotland's busiest peak, so if you want to enjoy the views without the crowds then winter is the best time. Walkers should hike up the south ridge's well-trodden path to the top before considering if it is safe to descend the less popular Ptarmigan ridge. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Fife Coastal Path
During winter you can wasily walk for an hour on some sections of the 116 mile Fife Coastal Path without seeing another person. The 45 minute section between St Monans and Elie is a little more popular and offers plenty of stunning views, including Lady's Tower (pictured), and you can pop into the Ship Inn pub at the end for a reward. Photo: Canva/Getty Images