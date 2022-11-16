Winter may almost be here, but there are still some incredible sights to be seen in Scotland’s natuaral world.
November is when Scotland begins to look fairly inhospitable to wildlife, but from migratory birds to fascinating plants there’s still plenty to look out for on an autumn walk.
Here are 10 things to spot.
1. Magical murmurations
November is the perfect month to see one of the most spectacular wildlife events the UK has to offer - murmurations. These incredible and beautiful flocks of up to 100,000 starlings create incredible patterns in the sky. The best time to see them is in the evening, just before dusk, with Gretna Green a particular hotspot.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Spot a Scottish icon
November is a great time to spot red squirrels who are busy collecting nuts to store away in hidey holes ready for winter. You have a chance of seeing these adorable animals in the majority of Scottish woods, though they are most common in the pine forests of the Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Winter visitors
By November most of the migratory birds that overwinter in Scotland's (relatively) mild climate have arrived and can be seen on lochs, rivers and even city ponds. They include the Pink-Footed Goose, who breed in Iceland and Greenland before heading here for their holidays.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. The final butterflies of the year
They may be more common on warm summer days, but it's still possible to see butterflies on the wing in Scotland in November. This year has seen a particularly large number of autumn Red Admirals in parks and gardens - look out for them being attracted to flowers on sunny afternoons.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images