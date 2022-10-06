Autumn Walks 2022: Here are 10 of the most beautiful autumn woodland walks to enjoy in Scotland - for leaf peepers and wildlife lovers
As the leaves in the trees turn red and gold, there are few things better to do on a crisp and clear autumn day than go for a walk in the woods.
As you tramp around the trees keep a lookout for wildlife, much of which becomes easier to see without the summer cover of green foliage.
Look out for squirrels stocking up for winter, charismatic robins, and listen for the tell-tale sound of woodpeckers excavating nest holes or drilling for delicious grubs.
You might even be lucky enough to see roe deer, as well as some of Scotland’s rarer creatures including pine martens and wildcats.
And twilight walkers may enjoy close encounters with foxes, badgers, bats, owls and hedgehogs.
Here are 10 of the best walks around Scotland for leaf peepers and wildife lovers.
