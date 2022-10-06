We’re lucky in Scotland that there is a wealth of woodland on our doorstep – wherever we live.

As you tramp around the trees keep a lookout for wildlife, much of which becomes easier to see without the summer cover of green foliage.

Look out for squirrels stocking up for winter, charismatic robins, and listen for the tell-tale sound of woodpeckers excavating nest holes or drilling for delicious grubs.

You might even be lucky enough to see roe deer, as well as some of Scotland’s rarer creatures including pine martens and wildcats.

And twilight walkers may enjoy close encounters with foxes, badgers, bats, owls and hedgehogs.

Here are 10 of the best walks around Scotland for leaf peepers and wildife lovers.



1. The Hermitage Set in the Perthshire countryside, the Hermitage offers a stunning walk along the River Bran. As well as towering trees there's a spectacular waterfall and the picturesque Georgian folly of Ossian's Hall. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Ballindalloch Castle The area around Ballindalloch Castle and Bridge of Avon, in Moray, is rich in pretty woodland that's best seen in autumn. While you're there take a visit to the atmospheric Ballindalloch stone circle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Queen Elizabeth Forest Park With around 50,000 acres of woodland, there's no shortage of trees to look at in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Aberfoyle. Look out for buzzards, peregrine falcons, deer and red squirrels while enjoying spectacular views. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Galloway Forest Park Another vast wooded wilderness, Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland near Newton Stewart, is the largest forest park in the UK. Perhaps best-known for its status as a recognised dark sky park, it's also glorious to visit during the day. Look out for red deer and wild goats as you admire the colourful foliage. Photo: Canva/Getty Images