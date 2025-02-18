Scotland is known for its wonderful scenery and for its brilliant boozers - so it’s not exactly a new idea to combine the two.
Luckily some of the best walks in the country can be combined with an alcoholic drink - or warming cup of coffee - along with some pub grub.
And importantly, dogs tend to be welcome in these handy hostelries. Everybody loves a pub dog.
Here are 11 of our favourites.
1. The Globe, Dumfries
Follow in the footsteps of Scotland's national bard by taking to the Burns Circular Walk in Dumfries. Complete the experience by popping into The Globe, which contains a small museum of Robert Burns artefacts, including the poet's chair. The walk is classed as moderate and takes around 70 minutes to complete. | Contributed
2. Rusacks, St Andrews
Rusacks, in St Andrews, is a great Fife pubs to enjoy a pint and a roaring fire. It's the perfect place to start and finish the circular Out Head and West Sands walk around the town and it's beautiful beach. It's an easy 5km walk that you can expect to take around 90 minutes. | Google Maps
3. The Applecross Inn, Applecross
With views over the sea to Skye, the Applecross Inn is the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple and pub grub after the 3.5 hour moderate Sand and Applecross Bay walk in Wester Ross. | Google Maps
4. Oak Tree Inn, Balmaha
The moderately challenging walk from Drymen to Balmaha - and the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond - takes just under four hours. Reward yourself for completing it with a visit to
the Oak Tree Inn, named after the beautiful tree in whose shadow it sits.
| Google Maps