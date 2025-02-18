The Clachaig Inn is the perfect place for refreshments after exploring nearby Glencoe.The Clachaig Inn is the perfect place for refreshments after exploring nearby Glencoe.
The Clachaig Inn is the perfect place for refreshments after exploring nearby Glencoe. | Canva/Getty Images

Scottish Pub Walks For Spring 2025: Here are 11 picturesque walks in Scotland that end at great dog friendly pubs

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST

What’s better than a walk? A walk with a great pub at the end of it!

Scotland is known for its wonderful scenery and for its brilliant boozers - so it’s not exactly a new idea to combine the two.

Luckily some of the best walks in the country can be combined with an alcoholic drink - or warming cup of coffee - along with some pub grub.

And importantly, dogs tend to be welcome in these handy hostelries. Everybody loves a pub dog.

Here are 11 of our favourites.

Follow in the footsteps of Scotland's national bard by taking to the Burns Circular Walk in Dumfries. Complete the experience by popping into The Globe, which contains a small museum of Robert Burns artefacts, including the poet's chair. The walk is classed as moderate and takes around 70 minutes to complete.

1. The Globe, Dumfries

Follow in the footsteps of Scotland's national bard by taking to the Burns Circular Walk in Dumfries. Complete the experience by popping into The Globe, which contains a small museum of Robert Burns artefacts, including the poet's chair. The walk is classed as moderate and takes around 70 minutes to complete. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Rusacks, in St Andrews, is a great Fife pubs to enjoy a pint and a roaring fire. It's the perfect place to start and finish the circular Out Head and West Sands walk around the town and it's beautiful beach. It's an easy 5km walk that you can expect to take around 90 minutes.

2. Rusacks, St Andrews

Rusacks, in St Andrews, is a great Fife pubs to enjoy a pint and a roaring fire. It's the perfect place to start and finish the circular Out Head and West Sands walk around the town and it's beautiful beach. It's an easy 5km walk that you can expect to take around 90 minutes. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
With views over the sea to Skye, the Applecross Inn is the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple and pub grub after the 3.5 hour moderate Sand and Applecross Bay walk in Wester Ross.

3. The Applecross Inn, Applecross

With views over the sea to Skye, the Applecross Inn is the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple and pub grub after the 3.5 hour moderate Sand and Applecross Bay walk in Wester Ross. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The moderately challenging walk from Drymen to Balmaha - and the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond - takes just under four hours. Reward yourself for completing it with a visit to the Oak Tree Inn, named after the beautiful tree in whose shadow it sits.

4. Oak Tree Inn, Balmaha

The moderately challenging walk from Drymen to Balmaha - and the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond - takes just under four hours. Reward yourself for completing it with a visit to the Oak Tree Inn, named after the beautiful tree in whose shadow it sits. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WalksScotlandPubsDogsCoffee
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice