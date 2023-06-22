4 . Great Crested Newt

The largest of Scotland's three species of newt, the Great Crested Newt reached up to 17cm in length and is easily identifiable by the jagged crest that runs along its back and which gives it its name. Rare across Europe, Scotland is home to a large population of the amphibians, particularly around Inveness, in the south of the country and on former industrial brownfield land in the central belt - where it is often under threat from development. It breeds in water but spends the majority of the year on land, where it hunts by night and sleeps in damp grass or leaves during the day.