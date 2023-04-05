1 . Lewis and Harris

With an area of 217,898 hectares, Lewis and Harris is by far the largest of Scotland's islands - and the third largest land mass in the British Isles, after Great Britain and Ireland. It's also the most populous Scottish island, with 21,031 residents. The two names refer to the two halves of the island separated by mountains. The main town on the island, Stornoway, is home to around 12,000 people. The island has some of the best beaches in Scotland with white sands and turquoise waters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images