Here’s where the majority of Scottish islanders live.
Scotland has over 790 islands scattered around its rugged coast – although just 93 of those are inhabited.
Those who have explored these microcosms of Scottish life will tell you that each has its own unique character, landscape and history.
In short, you’ve not properly seen Scotland if you’ve yet to hop on a ferry and visited at least a few of these fascinating places – whether it’s a trip to tiny Iona or trekking into the mighty Cuillin mountains of Skye.
To whet your appetite, here are the 10 most populous islands in Scotland.
1. Lewis and Harris
With an area of 217,898 hectares, Lewis and Harris is by far the largest of Scotland's islands - and the third largest land mass in the British Isles, after Great Britain and Ireland. It's also the most populous Scottish island, with 21,031 residents. The two names refer to the two halves of the island separated by mountains. The main town on the island, Stornoway, is home to around 12,000 people. The island has some of the best beaches in Scotland with white sands and turquoise waters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Mainland, Shetland
It's often confusing for visitors to find out that Mainland is actually an island - the main island in Shetland. It has an area of 96,879 hectares and is the second most populous of the Scottish islands - with around 18,765 people calling it home. Its main town is Lerwick. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Mainland, Orkney
Also known as Hrossey and Pomona, the Mainland is the largest island of Orkney and home to 75 per cent of its population - 17,162 people - many of whom live in the towns of Kirkwall and Stromness. It has an area of 52,325 hectares. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Skye
Stretching out across 165,625 hectares, the Isle of Skye is Scotland's second largest island but has a relatively sparse population of 10,008. The northernmost of the Inner Hebrides islands, Skye's dominant geographical feature is the rocky Cuillin mountain range Photo: Canva/Getty Images