No garden, no problem – these plants will give you a touch of horticultural colour even if you live in a second floor flat.

In the UK around 42 per cent of people enjoy gardening regularly – that’s a huge 27 million green-fingered flower fans who enjoy digging, planting, pruning and weeding.

It’s a hobby that is beneficial for stress relief and general mental health, with the global pandemic and resulting lockdowns meaning that people valued and cherished their outdoor space like never before.

Of course not all of us are lucky enough to have access to a garden, particularly those of us who live in city flats and apartments.

But almost all of us have a window ledge on which we can put an window box to enjoy gardening in miniature.

Plenty of plants, flowers, and even fruit, can thrive in such conditions – here are 10 of the best.

Grape Hyacinths For a colourful spring display, bulbs are your friends. Simple to grow and incredibly hardy, the grape hyacinth provides both fragrance and colour and can be bought cheaply from any garden centre. For a little variety, add a few daffodils to the mix.

Strawberries Strawberry plants need very little soil or space to thrive and so are perfect for a window box. With fullsome foliage, pretty flowers and delicious fruit, there are three reasons to love them. Add a few other types of flowering plant to ensure colour for most of the year.

Coleus Who needs flowers when you have leaves as pretty as that of the Coleus plant. Handily they come in varieties that enjoy both shade and sun - just pick the best one for your outlook.

Creeping Jenny Another plant where the foliage is the star, the creeping jenny provides cascades of bright leaves and is very easy to keep healthy in a window box.